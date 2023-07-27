Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother From Showmance to True Love: 'Big Brother' Couples That Are Still Going Strong 'Big Brother' has seen several showmances withstand the test of time, while others fizzled out. Read on to learn which couples are still together! By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 27 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Most Big Brother fans believe showmances are a bad idea, but some houseguests just can't help themselves. Although they don't always work out in the end, there are quite a few that have stood the test of time.

Article continues below advertisement

With that said, stick around to find out which Big Brother couples are still together today!

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao

Season 23 houseguests Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao fell in love with each other in the jury house, and they've been inseparable ever since. The two later teamed up for Season 34 of The Amazing Race and claimed victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett

After developing a tight bond in Season 22, aka Big Brother: All-Stars, Christmas and Memphis took their friendship to the next level and started dating. They got engaged in June 2021 and were married on May 28, 2022. Christmas is the stepmom of Memphis's son, River, and Memphis is the stepdad of her son, Loyal.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris "Swaggy C" Williams and Bayleigh Amethyst

Although they only spent 23 days together, Chris "Swaggy C" Williams and Bayleigh Amethyst knew they were meant to be. The couple got engaged on finale night and were later married in secret. After suffering a miscarriage in the Big Brother 20 house, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alora, in late 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Jess and Cody fell hard for each other in Season 19, and though neither won the $500,000 grand prize, the pair made history as the first former Big Brother contestants to win The Amazing Race. Since then, the power couple got married and welcomed three daughters together: Maverick, Carter, and Atlas.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

The two met while competing in Season 18, but their love story didn't start until after Nicole became the first woman to ever win Big Brother against a man in the final two. Victor proposed during a special appearance on an episode of Season 20, and they were married in March 2021. They welcomed their first child, Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, in July 2021. Nicole and Victor competed in Season 31 of The Amazing Race, finishing in 4th place.

Article continues below advertisement

Dominic Briones and Daniele Donato

Season 8 alum Daniele Donato met and formed a strong connection with Dominic Briones during Season 13, which eventually turned romantic. The couple got married in January 2013, and since then, they've welcomed two daughters together: Tennesee and Lux.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

We can't forget about Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, the Big Brother power couple known as #Brenchel! The two met during Season 12 and became the first showmance to get married. They have two children together — a daughter named Adora and a son called Adler. Rachel and Brendon also competed in two seasons of The Amazing Race, finishing in 3rd place on both occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd