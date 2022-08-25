'Big Brother 23's Derek and Claire Will Compete on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34

"I knew that from week one that Claire was my type," Derek confessed. "I just never let myself explore that beyond just a friendship. I mean, you saw what happened to Alyssa [Lopez] and Christian [Birkenberger] week one."

He continued, "For me, despite getting taken out very early on, I did want to win that game. So I think a lot of my focus went into like, how do I win this game? I knew that if I let myself, I would fall for Claire in the house."