'Tough As Nails' Host Phil Keoghan Produces TV Shows With His Whole Family

Phil isn't the only one who works in the entertainment business. His wife, Louise Rodrigues is his producing partner. Although they have worked on shows together, Louise has also had a career of her own working in broadcast news and making a number of documentaries.

But daughter Elle has also gotten involved in the industry. According to her IMDb, she's worked as a producer on some well-known shows including Tough As Nails, Big Brother, and Celebrity Big Brother.

You can watch Tough As Nails on Wednesdays on CBS at 9 p.m. EST or on Paramount Plus.