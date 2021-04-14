Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Tough as Nails'? Here's How to Apply

The requirements for applying to appear on Tough as Nails are actually pretty simple.

Of course, you'll need to be prepared for the possibility of spending time away from your job/home/family in order to participate if you're chosen to appear on Tough as Nails.

According to the FAQ tab on the casting website: "If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for May 19 - July 3, 2021, as of today."