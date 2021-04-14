Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Tough as Nails'? Here's How to Apply

Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Tough as Nails'? Here's How to ApplyBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 14 2021, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
If you've tuned into Tough as Nails on CBS, then you've likely been mesmerized by the skills showcased on the reality TV competition. The series features teams of competitors — who are experts and working and building with their hands — tackling intense tasks. From building a new road, to roofing a building, to constructing a new home in 20 minutes, participants are "tested on their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world."
Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough as Nails sees its contestants eliminated one by one until a winner is named. Except, there's a pretty significant catch to the elimination process: No one actually goes home until the very end. Even after a person "punches out," of the individual competition, they are still able to win prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.
Most of us probably know someone — an absolute beast of a carpenter or builder — who would be a perfect contestant on the show. But what is the application process like for Tough as Nails, anyway? Let's take a closer look at the process and requirements.
What are the requirements for the 'Tough as Nails' application?
The requirements for applying to appear on Tough as Nails are actually pretty simple.
- You must be at least 21 years old.
- You must be a U.S. citizen. (In the past, the show also accepted Canadians — but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's only taking U.S citizens at this time.)
That's pretty much it!
Of course, you'll need to be prepared for the possibility of spending time away from your job/home/family in order to participate if you're chosen to appear on Tough as Nails.
According to the FAQ tab on the casting website: "If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for May 19 - July 3, 2021, as of today."
Here's how to apply to be on 'Tough as Nails.'
Step 1: The first step in your application for Tough as Nails is to create a video (no longer than 3 minutes in length), which you will submit via the online application. Be sure to check out the list of questions you should answer, as well as other tips for ensuring the best possible video quality.
Step 2: Be sure to save the video, along with a current picture of yourself, to your computer so it's ready when you start the online application.
Step 3: You'll need to completely fill out the online application, and upload your video and picture.
Someone from Tough as Nails will be in touch with those chosen for the upcoming season approximately 45 to 60 days before filming to follow up. Good luck!
Watch Tough as Nails Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.