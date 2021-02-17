Season 2 of 'Tough as Nails' Was Filmed in and Around Los Angeles

Season 2 features stars like Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero, a bricklayer who works nine hours a day, six days a week — but still makes time to put his son to sleep every night.

According to his CBS bio, UPS delivery driver Patrick "Freight Train" Hargan successfully fought various health conditions — including pulmonary embolism — and he is ready to prove that he still has what it takes.

Scott Henry is a construction superintendent, Angel Castillo is a construction foreman, while Cyril "Zeus" Ontai III works as a lineman. Swifty Sanders is a steelworker.