Season 2 of 'Tough as Nails' Was Filmed in and Around Los Angeles

Season 2 of 'Tough as Nails' Was Filmed in and Around Los AngelesBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 17 2021, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Tough as Nails puts hard-working people into the spotlight. Each episode sets an onerous challenge for the 12 equally result-driven contestants ready to demonstrate their strengths and prove that their work ethic is unmatched. Season 1 was shot in and around Los Angeles. What about Season 2? Where was it filmed?
'Tough as Nails' was filmed at real job sites located in and around Los Angeles.
Tough as Nails calls on a group of stout-hearted workers to roll up their sleeves and ace various sweat-inducing challenges. As to the endgame? They are vying for the Tough as Nails belt. In Season 1, the winner of the show got to walk away with a $200,000 price and a Ford Super Duty truck. Much like Season 1, Season 2 was filmed at sites in and around Los Angeles.
"Some of the things we're doing is we're going to the water this time, there will be a marine challenge, we're going to be doing some more city challenges. This is about people who perform a service that's really important, this show is just bringing a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the country," show host Phil Keoghan told CBS Miami.
Some of the forthcoming episodes were shot in ports, on the top of high-rise buildings, and in farmlands, among other locations. When it comes to the challenges, the creators upped the ante even further with Season 2. In the new episodes, the contestants have to make concrete in record-short time frames, guard a flock of sheep toward a fenced-off area, and collect bales.
Season 2 of 'Tough as Nails' features contestants like Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero.
Season 2 features stars like Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero, a bricklayer who works nine hours a day, six days a week — but still makes time to put his son to sleep every night.
According to his CBS bio, UPS delivery driver Patrick "Freight Train" Hargan successfully fought various health conditions — including pulmonary embolism — and he is ready to prove that he still has what it takes.
Scott Henry is a construction superintendent, Angel Castillo is a construction foreman, while Cyril "Zeus" Ontai III works as a lineman. Swifty Sanders is a steelworker.
'Tough as Nails' stars six men and six women.
The show features six men and six women — all of whom are freakishly strong both mentally and physically.
As a mariner, Tara Alverson demonstrated time and time again that she doesn't know fear. On the Endurance, a tug boat in Alaska, she helped out with dangerous operations such as making and breaking tow. She carried out other, equally demanding tasks, such as cleaning the bilge, as well.
Liz "Knuckles" Nichols is a cement mason whose workday usually starts between 3 to 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. In her official bio, Liz wrote that she realized how tough she was when she continued working throughout her pregnancy.
Sarah Burkett is a pipe welder. Iraida Mujica is a transport track repairer and Aracelis "Celi" Garcia is a travel nurse, while Merryl Tengesdal is a retired air force colonel.
Catch new episodes of Tough as Nails every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.