Phil Keoghan Is Pulling Double Hosting Duties Even Amid a Deadly Pandemic

There are few men in show business who stay busier than Phil Keoghan . For more than a decade, Phil has worked primarily as the host of The Amazing Race on CBS, which has a demanding schedule that involves shooting all over the world. In recent years, Phil has also taken on the job of hosting Tough As Nails , another reality competition airing on the network. Given his busy schedule, some fans are worried that Phil might be sick.

All reality TV hosts keep themselves in good physical condition, but Phil may be one of the more active hosts out there. In addition to posts that promote his various shows, Phil also posts pictures of himself on an exercise bike, or doing other physically demanding tasks that suggest he's in good health. Phil may slow down at some point, but it doesn't seem like he's ready to just yet.

Although there's been some speculation that Phil might be sick or overworked, there has been no indication that the host is taking any steps to slow down. The second season of Tough As Nails is currently airing on CBS, and Phil is actively promoting the show. Like everyone else, Phil probably gets sick on occasion, but there's been no indication that there's anything seriously wrong with him.

Phil is 53 years old and started his career working in the New Zealand TV industry. His breakthrough in the U.S. came with the debut of The Amazing Race , which was a sensation almost immediately and is still making new seasons to this day. Over time, Phil has only added more projects to his slate and has proved that his work on The Amazing Race is just part of what makes him a great host.

'The Amazing Race' was halted because of the pandemic.

Like much of TV production, The Amazing Race had to be halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change in the schedule led to the debut of Tough As Nails, but Phil was frank about how heartbroken he was for the show's cast. “My heart went out to the cast, who had taken time off work, who had sacrificed a lot to come onto the show,” Phil said in speaking with Variety.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, some people felt that the decision to halt the show was an overreaction, but Phil said that “we got everybody home safely to their families, which we told them was our number one priority. It’s the one thing we lose sleep over, making sure that we can get these amazing people around the world safely.”