Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34?
After a bumpy Season 33, we're excited that The Amazing Race Season 34 has finally arrived. The show kicked off with 12 couples in Munich, Germany — the first time the show has started outside the United States. But as all fans of The Amazing Race know, not every team will make it to the end of the competition. In fact, as host Phil Keoghan announced to the teams, there will be no non-elimination legs this season. If a team comes in last, they go home. End of story.
So, which teams have been eliminated on The Amazing Race? Keep scrolling to see who went home each week.
Eliminated Episode 1 (Sept, 21, 2022): Aastha Lal and Nina Duong
Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are a newly engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, Calif. Aastha had dreamed of being on The Amazing Race for a long time, and Nina was excited to make the journey with her! Unfortunately, that journey didn't last long.
On the Season 34 premiere, the teams were challenged with tasks such as rolling a keg of beer through a series of obstacles, sawing through a log in order to get a clue, and smashing through a huge block of ice with a chisel. The last team to complete their tasks and meet Phil at Munich's Friedensengal monument would be the first team to go home. Sadly, that was Aastha and Nina.
Now that we know who's been eliminated from the competition, which teams are left to compete for the $1 million grand prize? Let's meet 'em!
Abby Garrett and Will Freeman
Abby and Will are childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Ala. The Amazing Race is the couple's favorite show, but their at-home game plans might not translate to real-life competition. There's only one way to find out!
Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez
Aubrey and David are a new couple from Los Angeles. The duo fell in love when David came to Aubrey's dance studio hoping to take classes, and she spotted him from across the room. Will their new relationship survive the test of The Amazing Race?
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss
Fans of Big Brother might recognize Derek and Claire, who competed on the show's 23rd season. While on Big Brother, the duo worked against each other. Now on The Amazing Race, they'll work together to compete, which might give them an advantage.
Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert
Long-lost twins Emily and Molly — from Ardmore, Pa. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively — met just one year prior to signing up for The Amazing Race, when they learned about each other through DNA testing. They decided to enter the competition to spend more time with one another — and win a million dollars, of course!
Glenda and Lumumba Roberts
Newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba from Norcross, Ga., have known each other for two and a half years and been married for one year. The duo told Entertainment Weekly they were looking forward to finding out how they "fit together" by working as a team during The Amazing Race!
Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos
Married couple Luis and Michelle from Miami are looking to start the next chapter of married life by dancing their way across the globe with The Amazing Race. Their goal is to "enjoy" the experience rather than "attacking" it, but how far will that get them in the competition?
Linton and Sharik Atkinson
Brooklynite father-daughter duo Linton and Sharik immigrated to the United States in 2001 and are now looking to expand their world views by traveling with The Amazing Race! They've also been watching the show together as a hobby, so those years of Amazing Race trivia could make them formidable opponents.
Marcus and Michael Craig
Brothers Marcus and Michael Craig from Richmond Hill, Ga. and Alamogordo, N.M., have a strong bond and aren't looking to make alliances unless you ask nicely. Marcus, as Michael's older brother, introduced Michael to The Amazing Race and they've been fans of the show ever since.
Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch
Teammates Quinton and Mattie from Southern California met when they were both cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they're taking their friendship on the road with The Amazing Race. Mattie has hinted that because they aren't romantically involved, their friendship might prove to be an advantage in stressful situations.
Tim Mann and Rex Ryan
Golf buddies Tim and Rex from Brentwood, Tenn., have been competing alongside one another for six years, but how will they fare together off the golf course? As the former head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Rex says he knows a thing or two about team building and working with others.
Rich Kuo and Dom Jones
Motivational speakers Rich and Dom from Huntington Beach, Calif., have been in a relationship for three years, and their goal isn't just to win the competition, but to thrive. Can their people skills forge powerful alliances on The Amazing Race? Only time will tell.