Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34?

After a bumpy Season 33, we're excited that The Amazing Race Season 34 has finally arrived. The show kicked off with 12 couples in Munich, Germany — the first time the show has started outside the United States. But as all fans of The Amazing Race know, not every team will make it to the end of the competition. In fact, as host Phil Keoghan announced to the teams, there will be no non-elimination legs this season. If a team comes in last, they go home. End of story.

So, which teams have been eliminated on The Amazing Race? Keep scrolling to see who went home each week.