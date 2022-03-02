Is There a Second Place Prize on 'The Amazing Race' –– and What Else Can Contestants Win?

He also added, “I don’t know if a lot of people ever use the trip or not, because it is an expense and not everyone has the resources to do that. It sounds good in theory, but I think a fair amount of them don’t get used." He mentioned that a lot of people probably sell the car that they win during their time on The Amazing Race too.

Anyone who chooses to keep the car they win has to pay taxes and insurance for it out of their own pocket.