'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items

Because teams on The Amazing Race aren't allowed access to their own money or credit cards, they aren't able to book plane tickets in advance. Not only that, but they are also responsible for booking flights for their cameraman and sound person when it comes down to it. "If they can't get tickets for the four members on the plane, they have to wait until they can find four seats. Their entire crew has to travel with them," executive producer Bertram van Munster told People.