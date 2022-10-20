Brothers Marcus and Michael Craig Are Real Troopers on 'The Amazing Race'

The Amazing Race has a real knack for finding teams that toe the line between resilient, clever, inventive, and, of course, relentless. By that we mean, they have an inner strength driving them towards the finish line.

In Season 34, each team embodies these elements while bringing a little something of their own to the show. One duo that immediately stood out is Marcus and Michael Craig, whose brotherly bond is helping them forge a path to the winner's circle. Let's get to know Marcus and Michael, two super troopers we're rooting for.