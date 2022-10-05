Where Did Filming Take Place for 'The Amazing Race' Season 34?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 34 of The Amazing Race.
The race is on!
The hit CBS competition series, The Amazing Race, officially returned for a 34th season on Sept. 21, and 12 new teams started the race off in Munich, Germany.
Though all of the competitors are new to the show, many of them are used to the cameras. Mattie Lynch and Quinton Peron were once cheerleaders for the Rams, while Rex Ryan (who was partnered with Tim Mann before their elimination) was the head coach for the New York Jets and for the Buffalo Bills. Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao also competed on the same season of Big Brother together as well.
The format of the show has largely remained the same over the years (if it ain't broke, don't fix it), but there is one major twist on Season 34. There aren't any non-elimination legs, so the last team is always eliminated. There are also Scramble legs on Season 34, which is when the teams can complete their tasks in any order they wish.
As a result, there have already been some cutthroat eliminations as the remaining teams travel around the world. Where exactly have the racers gone so far? Read on to find out the filming locations for Season 34.
Where was Season 34 of 'The Amazing Race' filmed? Details on the filming locations.
The 34th season of The Amazing Race kicked off in Munich, Germany, which was the first time that the race actually began in a city outside of the United States. After the first leg wrapped up in the popular beer city, the remaining 11 teams drove to Innsbruck, Austria.
As the season progresses, the teams will drive from Austria to Bologna, Italy. Other filming locations for the season include Florence, Italy, and Dordogne and Toulouse. The latter two cities are both located in France.
The pairs will also travel to Southern Iceland during the season, and they'll get to visit Aqaba and Petra in Jordan.
The duos will head to Málaga, Spain for part of the race.
The season will wrap up with the only domestic leg of the season. The final few pairs will race for the $1 million prize (and for bragging rights) in Nashville, Tenn.
When did 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 film?
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, international travel has been greatly affected. For a show like The Amazing Race, international travel requirements, testing, and quarantining periods have altered how much the teams can travel throughout the season.
On Season 33, filming halted for about 18 months, and the teams all traveled together on one private plane in order to limit potential exposures.
For Season 34, the teams all traveled together to Germany on a chartered plane. Filming commenced on the latest season in late May of 2022, and it wrapped up in mid-June.
New episodes of The Amazing Race air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream Season 34 on Paramount Plus.