Jerry O'Connell Opens Up About His Career From the Past, Present, and Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Jerry has been in the entertainment business for literal decades. Naturally, he has earned an impressive living. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jerry is worth $20 million. In 2022 alone, Jerry was in Billions, Star Trek: Discovery Logs, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Lake.

He also started hosting the Fox game show Pictionary and his new dating show The Real Love Boat premieres on CBS on Oct. 5. And in 2021, he became a regular host on The Talk.