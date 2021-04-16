John Stamos Found His Happily Ever After With Wife Caitlin McHugh

John was a notorious bachelor before he finally settled down with actress Caitlin McHugh. Caitlin met John on the set of Fuller House, where she went to watch her roommate perform in an episode.

The two had another encounter that would soon blossom. "I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No…’ That’s why I love her," he told People. "She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.'”