'The Price Is Right' Is the Longest-Running Game Show in US History — What's With the Reruns?

But it might surprise you to know that even daily syndicated game shows like The Price Is Right are beholden to the same kind of filming schedules as other TV shows. Despite its steady stream of new installments, the game show is still divided into seasons with a set amount of episodes to air during a specified time frame.

Season 50 of the show premiered on Sept. 20, 2021 and aired new episodes on every weekday all the way until July 1. 2022.