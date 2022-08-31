The Try Guys Net Worths Ranked: The Crew Is Pretty Wealthy

Last but certainly not least, we have Keith Habersberger. According to The Biography, Keith's net worth currently stands at over $200,000. Not only is Keith a known member of the Try Guys, but he and his fellow crew members created and founded their own company, 2nd Try LLC. The outlet shares that Keith has stepped into the merchandise line with his own line of T-shirts, hoodies and accessories that has seemingly become a hit among his fans. Plus, Keith may also be taking his talents to the food industry. The 35-year-old released his own hot sauce, titled Keith's Chicken Sauce, which reportedly sold out in a matter of days.

So, not only have the Try Guys been able to create lucrative magic together, they are also doing well with their solo endeavors.

Catch new episodes of the Try Guys' No Recipe Road Trip, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Discovery Plus.