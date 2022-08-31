The ‘No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys’ Cast Filmed at Many Culinary Hotspots
In May 2018, after lots of success with BuzzFeed, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang launched their own YouTube channel, Try Guys. As the title suggests, the hilarious quartet will “try” anything someone throws at them, including cooking without instructions about how to prepare the dishes.
After several years of flourishing on YouTube, the Try Guys have taken their talents to Food Network and Discovery Plus with their show, No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys. According to the show’s press release, the collaboration with the funny quartet was a perfect match. Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the network wanted to “bring their irreverent sense of humor, culinary creativity and joy of food to our viewers.”
Each week, the Try Guys travel to new restaurants in several different cities for the first time. Here, we have the scoop on the No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys filming locations.
The 'No Recipe Road Trip With the Truy Guys' filming locations include Nashville, Tenn.
No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys’ aired its pilot episode, “Dosas and Wedding Cakes,” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. In the first installment, the Try Guys filmed at Chaatable, in Nashville, Tenn., which is owned by chef Maneet Chauhan. In the episode, the Try Guys recreate their own version of dosas, a popular Indian street food.
The Try Guys don’t stop their hilarious antics at Chaatable. Later in the episode, they travel to Triple Crown Bakery in Franklin, Tenn. While there, the guys try not to ruin chef and owner Alena Vaughn’s wedding cakes, which have multiple tiers.
Next, the Try Guys head to Los Angeles, Calif.
Eugene, Keith, Ned, and Zach journey to Los Angeles for fun in the sun and celebrity restaurants in Episode 2 of No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys. For their first stop, the Try Guys chose to hit chef Christy Vega’s tamale hot spot, Casa Vega. Some of the James Beard Award-winning chef’s high-profile customers include Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and Mariah Carey.
Then, the Try Guys cooled off with a sweet treat at SideCar Doughnuts in San Diego. They fried the doughnuts alongside executive chef Erica Viramontes.
Episode 3 takes place in Charleston, S.C.
In Season 1, Episode 3, “Chicken Wings and Pizza,” the Try Guys filmed at two locations in Charleston, S.C. The first restaurant was Lenoir. Lenoir’s owner, TV personality Vivian Howard, gave the group a taste of her famous hot wings. According to the episode’s description, the Try Guys didn’t realize how spicy a Charleston wing could be until they bit into one.
After their “Hot Ones” experience, the team follows guest judge Kardea Brown to Coastal Crust. There, the Try Guys work to impress Brian Piesner by taking “a pair of vintage mobile pizza ovens for a stationary test drive in a race to feed 20 hungry diners.”
Then they go to Atlanta, Ga.
No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys Episode 4, “Vegan Burgers and Thai Noodles,” takes place in another area of the Dirty South. This week, the group travels to Atlanta, Ga., where they teamed up with guest judge G. Garvin. For their first filming location, the Try Guys went to Slutty Vegan, a vegan food truck owned and operated by Pinky Cole. Pinky put the group to the test with her food truck challenge.
Following their time at Slutty Vegan, the Try Guys attempt to make chef DeeDee Niyomkul’s menu for her restaurant, Chai Yo. The challenge isn’t easy, as DeeDee has won competitions against renowned Food Network star Bobby Flay.
Last but not least, the Try Guys head to Santa Barbara, Calif.
The Try Guys’ final filming location was Santa Barbara, Calif. In the episode “Fish and Croissants,” the cast competes against each other with the help of guest judge Mike Chen. First, they travel to Chef Preston Knox’s restaurant, Barbareno. Chef Preston watches as the group attempts basic seafood cooking skills, like deboning their seafood.
Then, the Try Guys went to Bree’Osh Bakery, owned by chef Pierre Henry, where they made their own filled croissant.
Catch new episodes of No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST. Viewers can also stream the show on Discovery Plus.