The ‘No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys’ Cast Filmed at Many Culinary Hotspots

After several years of flourishing on YouTube, the Try Guys have taken their talents to Food Network and Discovery Plus with their show, No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys. According to the show’s press release, the collaboration with the funny quartet was a perfect match. Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the network wanted to “bring their irreverent sense of humor, culinary creativity and joy of food to our viewers.”