We Spy With Our Little Eye Something in Bobby Flay's Ears — Does He Wear Hearing Aids?
Chef Bobby Flay has great taste, literally. He's been in the cooking game in some capacity for nearly four decades. As a restauranteur, television personality, and author, Bobby excels at giving the hungry people what they want: excellent food. Celebrity chefs are a fairly recent development, and staying glued to our televisions in order to watch them at work is a byproduct of that. Discerning fans of Bobby Flay's have noticed something sitting neatly in the chef's ears. Does Bobby Flay wear hearing aids? Here's what to know about the Food Network star.
Are those hearing aids in Bobby Flay's ears?
Bobby Flay has never mentioned having issues with his hearing, so what are fans seeing in his ears? In all likelihood he's using an earpiece in order to communicate with a show's producers. They are kind of like his sous chefs in the moment, except they aren't preparing food for him. These producers are probably preparing some words. That's right, even superstars like Bobby Flay likely have to be fed some thoughts every once in a while.
If Bobby Flay was having difficulty hearing, we probably would have heard about it by now. When Bobby Flay isn't feeling entirely on the up and up, he'll let you know. In 2017, he sued Jamie Stern Design after the couch Bobby commissioned proved to be "intolerably uncomfortable." The price he paid for his unease was a cool $19,046.35, which is what he sought from the design company. As of the time of this writing we don't know how this case shook out. Perhaps someone reached out to Flay and he reclined to answer.
Bobby Flay has yet another show on his plate!
Bobby's Triple Threat premieres Sept. 27, 2022, on the Food Network, and we're pretty sure this is the only time we want to feel threatened. Instead of beating Bobby Flay, some of the top chefs cooking today will go up against "three of the biggest names in the culinary world handpicked by Bobby himself," per the network. Going up against essentially three Bobby Flays sounds like a real treat to watch, and an anxiety-filled nightmare to participate in. We can't wait!
Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and Tiffany Derry are the chefs to conquer, and between them they have "competed in and won countless tournaments, proving their culinary excellence and securing their names and reputations among the very best in the biz." Other than the confidence that comes with thrashing three incredible chefs, winners will receive a $25,000 cash prize. We're always hungry for more Bobby Flay shows and can't wait to dig into this.