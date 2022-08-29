We Spy With Our Little Eye Something in Bobby Flay's Ears — Does He Wear Hearing Aids?

If Bobby Flay was having difficulty hearing, we probably would have heard about it by now. When Bobby Flay isn't feeling entirely on the up and up, he'll let you know. In 2017, he sued Jamie Stern Design after the couch Bobby commissioned proved to be "intolerably uncomfortable." The price he paid for his unease was a cool $19,046.35, which is what he sought from the design company. As of the time of this writing we don't know how this case shook out. Perhaps someone reached out to Flay and he reclined to answer.