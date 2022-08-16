5 Cooking and Baking Shows that Will Spark Creativity in Young, Aspiring Chefs

While top cooking and baking show offerings like Chopped, Top Chef, and The Great British Baking Show often inspire viewers to step things up in their own kitchens, there are also kid-friendly versions of these shows that will encourage any and all budding young chefs.

Whether you have a child who is interested in crafting dishes themselves, or you simply enjoy watching promising young cooks get started on their dream careers, there are plenty of compelling reasons to tune in to a kid-friendly cooking or baking series.