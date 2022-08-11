From Fake Dating to Epic Meet-Cutes, These Are 7 of the Best Netflix RomComs You Can Stream Now

When the stresses of work and life get to be too much, or you're simply looking for something breezy to watch, you may choose to escape reality with a good old-fashioned and often-unrealistic romantic comedy (aka romcom) movie

Whether you tune in to watch unsuspecting singletons fall in love, or to see the classic tropes in action (like friends-to-lovers or fake-relationships-turned-something-more), there are plenty of good reasons to put a romcom on— and many of the best offerings from recent years are actually on Netflix.