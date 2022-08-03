Per The Star, certain scenes for Wedding Season were filmed at Cambium Farms in Ontario's municipality, Caledon — a stunning rustic venue owned by Colin Williams.

"Nestled on 50 acres in the heart of the picturesque Caledon hills since the early 1800s, Cambium Farms has retained all of its original charm," the Cambium Farms website states. "Featuring an awe inspiring, authentic, century old barn containing two unique event spaces and a fully restored Farm and Carriage House, Cambium Farms is perfect for any event large or small."