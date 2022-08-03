In Uncoupled, Michael has a stunning Manhattan apartment, notoriety in the city, some fancy Hermès towels, and a group of gay besties. So yeah, from the outside looking in, Uncoupled is very similar to SATC. But is the fashion there? No. Is the beloved narration from Carrie or her "I couldn't help but wonder" sayings there? No. Friends, it's a different show.

But it isn't a far stretch to say that a diehard Sex and the City fan would adore Uncoupled.