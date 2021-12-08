Are the Infamously On-and-Off 'SATC' Couple Big and Carrie Actually Compatible? An Astrologer Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)

During the late '90s and the early aughts, one relationship debate polarized the masses, as Sex and the City fans identified themselves as either Team Big (Chris Noth) or Team Aidan (John Corbett).

The two men were the main love interests for lead Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and our favorite fictional columnist often wavered when it came to knowing who was the right fit for her throughout the show's original six-season run.