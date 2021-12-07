'Sex and the City's' Biggest Flaw? Carrie Bradshaw Can't Afford Her Apartment

In 2004, Sex and the City wrapped its sixth and final season for what we thought would be forever. Now, 15 years later, HBO has decided to reboot the classic title in a new series dubbed And Just Like That.

While rumors are swirling that Samantha (played by Kim Catrall) will not be returning, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will all reprise their original roles.