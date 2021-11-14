Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Paycheck

According to a press release, the new show follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

“I think young women still really relate to this story,” Sarah told Vogue recently. “It’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street.”