Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Paycheck

Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That…’ PaycheckBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 14 2021, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth is getting a big boost! The Sex and the City saga is continuing with And Just Like That…, a sequel series hitting HBO Max on Dec. 9. And Variety reports that the central trio of stars — Sarah, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis — are getting between $650,000 and $750,000 per episode. (Fellow Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall, meanwhile, is sitting this show out.)
According to a press release, the new show follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”
“I think young women still really relate to this story,” Sarah told Vogue recently. “It’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street.”
Sarah Jessica Parker has a net worth of $150 million, thanks to her acting jobs and business endeavors.
Sarah Jessica Parker has a fortune worth $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to the same site, her former Sex and the City costars have much lower net worths, though they’re all very wealthy: Kim’s is $40 million, Kristin’s is $35 million, Cynthia’s is $25 million.
According to IMDb, Sarah went from making $325k per episode of Sex and the City to $3.2 million per episode. She also earned $15 million for the first Sex and the City movie and $20 million for its sequel. Along the way, Gap paid the actress a reported $38 million in 2004 to star in a series of ad campaigns, according to The Washington Post.
Of course, Sarah also has a thriving business career. In the mid-to-late 2000s, she launched her Lovely and Covet fragrance lines. And in 2014, she launched her SJP Collection footwear line.
Sarah is also the founder of Pretty Matches Productions, the production company behind the HBO shows Divorce and Here and Now, and SJP for Hogarth, a publishing imprint with Penguin Random House.
She appears alongside ‘Sex and the City’ costars in the ‘And Just Like That...’ trailer.
A teaser trailer for And Just Like That… shows Sarah, Cynthia, and Kristin back in action as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.
Sex and the City fans will also recognize Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Mario Cantone as Anthony, Willie Garson as Stanford, David Eigenberg as Steve, and Evan Handler as Harry.
Joining the fun are Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez, Jessica Jones’ Sarita Choudhury, The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman, Dear Evan Hansen’s Isaac Cole Powell, and Empire’s Nicole Ari Parker.
“They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises,” Sarah, as Carrie, says in the trailer’s voiceover, as we see the women connect with friends, love interests, and newcomers. “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvients itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”
And Just Like That… premieres on Thursday, Dec. 9, on HBO Max.