Where Is the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Now? The Actors Have Become Some of Hollywood's Elite

Where Is the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Now? The Actors Have Become Some of Hollywood's EliteBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 20 2021, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Anyone who's obsessed with all things Halloween is likely getting their spooky season watchlists together. And while there are many scary films that could make the cut, nothing sets the tone like a cult classic. Hocus Pocus, we’re looking at you! Since its 1993 debut, the intriguing tale of a curious teenager who awakens a trio of witches executed in the 17th century continues to reign supreme for good reason.
Since Hocus Pocus is always at the center of the Halloween conversation, it’s not surprising that fans have taken an interest in its actors. From the legendary Bette Midler to Sarah Jessica Parker, this film has a strong presence of star power. So, where is the Hocus Pocus cast now? Read on to find out.
Bette Midler (Winifred)
If you don’t know what Bette Midler has been up to since her days terrorizing the Salem, Mass. area in Hocus Pocus, you should be embarrassed. Not only has Bette gone on to star in some of the most memorable films such as The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, and The Addams Family, she has also sprinkled her magic in the publishing and music lanes. These days, Bette is busy working on more children’s books.
Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah)
Behold, the woman we know and love as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City! Not only did Sarah work with Bette once again in The First Wives Club, she has also gone on to create top-selling fashion and beauty lines. From the SJP footwear collection to notable fragrances, Sarah continues to elevate her brand. As of now, she is currently working on the Sex and the City 10-episode revival.
Kathy Najimy (Mary)
The last of the wicked witch trio, Kathy Najimy also found success after Hocus Pocus. Kathy has gone on to do voice work as Peggy in King of the Hill and BoJack Horseman. Plus, TVOverMind reports that Kathy is an activist who works with human and gay rights organizations.
Omri Katz (Max)
The naive boy who didn’t believe the witch legend in the film hasn’t been acting as much these days. Per PopSugar, he acted in a NSFW film called Perfect Girl and has since left Hollywood behind. Omri reportedly now works as a hairdresser.
Thora Birch (Dani)
Post-Hocus Pocus, Thora has gone on to flex her acting skills in the 2000 Best Picture American Beauty, Ghost World, and Petunia. After taking a break from the acting world, Cheat Sheet reports that Thora landed a recurring role in The Walking Dead.
Vinessa Shaw (Allison)
Acting in Hocus Pocus was only the beginning for Vinessa. She went on to score roles in The Hills Have Eyes, CSI: NY, 12 Mighty Orphans, and so much more. As of today, Vinessa has a new project — The Blazing World — an American fantasy horror-thriller that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, but has yet to be released in theaters.