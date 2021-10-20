Where Is the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Now? The Actors Have Become Some of Hollywood's Elite

If you don’t know what Bette Midler has been up to since her days terrorizing the Salem, Mass. area in Hocus Pocus, you should be embarrassed. Not only has Bette gone on to star in some of the most memorable films such as The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, and The Addams Family, she has also sprinkled her magic in the publishing and music lanes. These days, Bette is busy working on more children’s books.