Logo
Home > Entertainment
'Hocus Pocus'
Source: YouTube

Where Is the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Now? The Actors Have Become Some of Hollywood's Elite

By

Oct. 20 2021, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Anyone who's obsessed with all things Halloween is likely getting their spooky season watchlists together. And while there are many scary films that could make the cut, nothing sets the tone like a cult classic. Hocus Pocus, we’re looking at you! Since its 1993 debut, the intriguing tale of a curious teenager who awakens a trio of witches executed in the 17th century continues to reign supreme for good reason.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Hocus Pocus is always at the center of the Halloween conversation, it’s not surprising that fans have taken an interest in its actors. From the legendary Bette Midler to Sarah Jessica Parker, this film has a strong presence of star power. So, where is the Hocus Pocus cast now? Read on to find out.

Bette Midler (Winifred)

Bette Midler
Source: Getty Images

If you don’t know what Bette Midler has been up to since her days terrorizing the Salem, Mass. area in Hocus Pocus, you should be embarrassed. Not only has Bette gone on to star in some of the most memorable films such as The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, and The Addams Family, she has also sprinkled her magic in the publishing and music lanes. These days, Bette is busy working on more children’s books.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah)

Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: Getty Images

Behold, the woman we know and love as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City! Not only did Sarah work with Bette once again in The First Wives Club, she has also gone on to create top-selling fashion and beauty lines. From the SJP footwear collection to notable fragrances, Sarah continues to elevate her brand. As of now, she is currently working on the Sex and the City 10-episode revival.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Najimy (Mary)

Kathy Najimy
Source: Getty Images

The last of the wicked witch trio, Kathy Najimy also found success after Hocus Pocus. Kathy has gone on to do voice work as Peggy in King of the Hill and BoJack Horseman. Plus, TVOverMind reports that Kathy is an activist who works with human and gay rights organizations.

Article continues below advertisement

Omri Katz (Max)

Omri Katz
Source: Facebook

The naive boy who didn’t believe the witch legend in the film hasn’t been acting as much these days. Per PopSugar, he acted in a NSFW film called Perfect Girl and has since left Hollywood behind. Omri reportedly now works as a hairdresser.

Article continues below advertisement

Thora Birch (Dani)

Thora Birch
Source: Getty Images

Post-Hocus Pocus, Thora has gone on to flex her acting skills in the 2000 Best Picture American Beauty, Ghost World, and Petunia. After taking a break from the acting world, Cheat Sheet reports that Thora landed a recurring role in The Walking Dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Vinessa Shaw (Allison)

Vinessa Shaw
Source: Getty Images

Acting in Hocus Pocus was only the beginning for Vinessa. She went on to score roles in The Hills Have Eyes, CSI: NY, 12 Mighty Orphans, and so much more. As of today, Vinessa has a new project — The Blazing World — an American fantasy horror-thriller that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, but has yet to be released in theaters.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Hocus Pocus' Gifts That Will Totally Put a Spell on You and Your Friends!

'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson Sisters

'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Moving Away From the First Movie's Iconic Filming Location

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.