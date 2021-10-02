Does Vinessa Shaw Still Believe in Witches? Here's the 'Hocus Pocus' Star Now

Vinessa Shaw , who starred as Allison Watts, has been in many films since Hocus Pocus, but what is she up to now?

Every year, when the weather gets colder and Halloween is on the horizon, fans of Hocus Pocus reinvigorate their love for the classic Disney flick. While it's not hard to see what the Sanderson sisters have been up to over the years, many have been speculating about the other cast members and their careers.

What is Vinessa Shaw doing now? She has continued acting in spooky films.

Following Hocus Pocus, Vinessa briefly attended Barnard College before dropping out to star in several big-name films such as Eyes Wide Shut and The Weight of Water. For a time in the early 2000s, Vinessa's career leaned more toward independent films, but she was brought back into big-budget horror thanks to Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes remake.

Vinessa is no stranger to famous remakes and even had a role in 3:10 to Yuma alongside Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. The theme of horror was never far from her projects, and Vinessa starred in horror films such as Stag Night, Come Out and Play, Clinical, Family Blood, and more.

After a brief pause in her career around 2018, Vinessa is back in films. All three of her upcoming projects are set for release in 2021. The first, titled The Blazing World, is an American fantasy horror thriller loosely inspired by the 1666 work of prose fiction of the same name by Margaret Cavendish, which is lauded as early science fiction. The Blazing World made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, although it is unclear when it will be released to general audiences.

Vinessa's second 2021 film was released in June. The film is called 12 Mighty Orphans and is adapted from the book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football. Vinessa's co-stars include Martin Sheen, Luke Wilson, and Robert Duvall, but the film itself has received mixed reviews from critics.

And finally, Vinessa's latest project is the psychological horror film We Need to Do Something, which also stars Sierra McCormick of American Horror Stories fame. The film is based on a novella of the same name about a family that gets trapped in their bathroom during a tornado. We Need to Do Something premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and was released in September of the same year.