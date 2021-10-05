'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Moving Away From the First Movie's Iconic Filming Location

The first Hocus Pocus movie was filmed in Salem, Mass., well-known for its witch-based history. The movie is now a part of the area's culture. According to Boston , there was a Hocus Pocus-themed parade in 2018. Tons of people showed up wearing costumes and merch based on the movie.

Although it's not clear why the movie's iconic location changed, production is planning on using the historic buildings in Providence to set the scene. The Boston Globe also said that "1600s-era movie sets" were already being built in Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, RI.

The Hocus Pocus production crew had to pay the town of Lincoln more than $25,000. They're planning on using controlled fires, and the historic Cranston Street Armory is going to be used as a soundstage.