'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Moving Away From the First Movie's Iconic Filming Location

'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Moving Away From the First Movie's Iconic Filming LocationBy Kori Williams
Oct. 5 2021, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Not only is it Spooky Season, but we've also entered an age of re-runs where all of our favorite shows and movies are seeing new life and a fresh audience. We've seen remakes for Candyman, The Munsters, Spy Kids, and more. We would like to think that it's because of this that an old favorite is getting a sequel. Get ready for Hocus Pocus 2.
The original Hocus Pocus movie came out in 1993 and has become synonymous with Halloween. The movie plays every year around the holiday and continues to be loved by people and families almost 30 years later. Now that the sequel is coming out in fall 2022, here's what we know about its filming locations.
What are the 'Hocus Pocus 2' filming locations?
According to The Boston Globe, Hocus Pocus 2 is being filmed entirely in Rhode Island beginning October 2021. The movie is working with Kendall Cooper Casting — New England, and in Sept. 2021, the company posted on Facebook that they're looking for extras in Providence, RI.
"Filming will be in Providence, RI, and surrounding areas October through December 2021," the Facebook post said. It stated that the casting company is looking for extras to be placed throughout the movie. Production is looking for people of all ages, including children, ethnicities, genders, and sizes.
The first 'Hocus Pocus' movie was filmed in Salem, Mass.
The first Hocus Pocus movie was filmed in Salem, Mass., well-known for its witch-based history. The movie is now a part of the area's culture. According to Boston, there was a Hocus Pocus-themed parade in 2018. Tons of people showed up wearing costumes and merch based on the movie.
Although it's not clear why the movie's iconic location changed, production is planning on using the historic buildings in Providence to set the scene. The Boston Globe also said that "1600s-era movie sets" were already being built in Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, RI.
The Hocus Pocus production crew had to pay the town of Lincoln more than $25,000. They're planning on using controlled fires, and the historic Cranston Street Armory is going to be used as a soundstage.
"The Cranston Street Armory is very spacious, it's got very high ceilings, it's open space ... because of its height, it gives an opportunity for a few of those witches to fly around," Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, told WJAR.
You can watch the original Hocus Pocus movie on Disney Plus.