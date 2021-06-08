Rob Zombie's Reboot of 'The Munsters' Is the First Ever Since the Show Aired in the '60s

It's official: Rob Zombie is set to helm the first-ever feature film remake of classic '60s sitcom The Munsters, and excitement is building. The House of 1000 Corpses director is going to give the 1964 series his own spin and bring it into the modern-day, and he's not doing it alone.

Since the announcement was made that Rob is at the head of this project, there has been speculation regarding what the cast will look like and what special figures the enigmatic director might tap to take part in it. So, is Rob's wife one of the potential individuals who might make it to the screen in The Munsters reboot? Here's what we know so far.

Rob Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon, has been tapped to be a part of 'The Munsters' cast.

Sheri Moon Zombie is playing a central role in her husband's modern-day reboot of The Munsters. She will take on the famed role of Lily Munster, while actor Jeff Daniel Phillips is set to play Herman Munster. Aside from those two big names, Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and even Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson are all slated to take part in what seems to be shaping up to be a refreshing take on a beloved classic.

An actress, model, fashion designer, and dancer, Sheri has been married to Rob since 2002, and the director has often touted her as a muse for his work, placing her in roles and working characters around her. When it was initially announced that Rob would be taking on The Munsters project, speculation came virtually at the exact same time that he might tap Sheri for a main role, and such claims have been proven true.

Article continues below advertisement

"Attention Boils and Ghouls!," Rob posted to Instagram for the film's initial reveal. "The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!" The director did not share an official release date for the film yet, but we'll be sure to update with that information whenever it becomes available.

Article continues below advertisement

This is far from Rob's first foray into feature films. Although he started off as a rock star in the heavy metal band White Zombie, he quickly capitalized on his lifelong love of film and became a bonafide director. With a keen eye for horror, thrillers, and all things scary, Rob's output over the years has aligned perfectly with those interests.