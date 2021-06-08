Netflix's 'Awake' Was Filmed Outside of the U.S. Well Before Its Release

When a movie drops on Netflix, it seems like it's almost always a hit in some way. Throw in a natural (or supernatural) disaster or some mysterious ailment and you're pretty much golden. And when it comes to Awake, you get that in spades.

The movie is about a global event in which everyone's power is wiped out, along with their ability to sleep. It's up to a small group of survivors who are still in their right minds to figure out what happened and how to reverse it.