'Encanto' Is the Newest Upcoming Disney Film, but Will It Be on Disney Plus?

The latest Disney animated musical, Encanto , has just gotten its official trailer. Though it's easy to get excited about new movies, we're still living in a world where everything has to work in or around pandemic living. Thus, the upcoming release of Encanto begs a new but familiar question: Will it be streaming on Disney+ during its theatrical release?

Encanto follows the story of Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of an enormous magical Colombian family who doesn't have a special gift of her own. When the magic that defines her family begins to fade, Mirabel stands as the only hope her family has.

The film will feature songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also provided music for previous films such as Moana and Vivo.