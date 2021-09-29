Logo
Home > Entertainment > Disney
Encanto characters
Source: Disney

Meet the Characters and Voice Actors in Disney's 'Encanto'

By

Sep. 29 2021, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

It’s about time Disney released another amazing animated flick and this time, they’re doing it right before Thanksgiving with Encanto.

The movie is about an extraordinary family called The Madrigals, who instead of living life surrounded by other people, these characters hide away in the mountains of Columbia in a magical place called Encanto.

Article continues below advertisement

What makes their land so charmed is that every child born ends up getting blessed with a special gift! The plot focuses on the main character, Mirabel, who struggles to fit in after she realizes she hasn’t been blessed with a unique gift of her own.

As expected, Disney hired some extremely talented actors to voice the characters in Encanto! Keep reading to see the cast below!

Stephanie Beatriz is Mirabel Madrigal.

Mirabel Madrigal played by Stephanie Beatriz
Source: Disney / Getty Images

Actress Stephanie Beatriz will be taking on the character of Mirabel Madrigal.

Although you’ll only be hearing her voice in this awesome Disney movie, she’s been an actress in front of the screen for roles like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights.

In terms of lending her voice to other animated projects, she’s also worked on BoJack Horseman, The Lego Movie 2, and Ice Age: Collision Course. Mirabel is the main character in Encanto who ultimately must save everyone in her village.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilmer Valderrama is Agustín Madrigal.

wilmer valderrama
Source: Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama will be playing the role of Augustin Madrigal. Wilmer became super popular after landing a leading role in That '70s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

He’s also no stranger to voice acting. He lent his voice to the kids' movie Trouble (2019) and Handy Manny between 2006 and 2013. Another kids' show Wilmer did voice acting for was Special Agent Oso from 2009 to 2012.

He’s great when it comes to comedic timing and he'll do amazingly as Augustin.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Darrow is Luisa Madrigal.

Luisa Madrigal voiced by Jessica Darrow
Source: Disney & Instagram

Luisa Madrigal is one character from Encanto who you won't forget once you finally see the movie. She’s considered the rock of the family, which means things are often left on her shoulders to hold everything together.

She’s the one family member everyone knows they can depend on, rely on, and trust. Luisa never complains about anything but rather, handles everything with grace. Cuban-American actress Jessica Darrow will be taking on this role.

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Guerrero is Isabela Madrigal.

Diane Guerrero voiced by Isabela Madrigal
Source: Disney & Getty Images

Isabela Madrigal will be played by none other than Orange Is the New Black star, Diane Guerrero. Isabela is Mirabel’s older sister but the two don’t have the best relationship.

In the movie, their bond is pretty complicated. Isabela is beautiful, charming, and smart, which makes it easy for her to get acceptance from the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolina Gaitán is Pepa Madrigal.

Carolina Gaitán
Source: Getty Images

The lovely Carolina Gaitán plays the animated character of Pepa Madrigal in Encanto. The Colombian beauty doubles as both an actress and singer after studying the art of theater at the Lee Strasburg Theater & Film Institute in New York City.

She's very versatile when it comes to her abilities, which is most likely why she was chosen to be a voice actress for this amazing upcoming Disney movie.

Watch Encanto when it premieres on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Toy Story 4’ Is Coming to Disney Plus Soon! Like, *Really* Soon

20 Disney Channel Original Movies We Hope to See on Disney Plus

Curious About What Happens on Disney+ Day? We've Got All The Juicy Details

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.