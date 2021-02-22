Wilmer Valderrama's List of Exes Includes Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan

Congratulations are currently in order for Wilmer Valderrama because he just recently welcomed his first child! The actor known for his role in That 70's Show now has a daughter with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco. It's the sweetest thing!

While we're super happy to learn that Wilmer has settled down with Amanda, the news did start us thinking about some of his famous exes . Let's look back at what Wilmer's dating history looks like.

Jennifer went on to publicly dismiss the claims and said that nothing has ever happened between them romantically saying , “I was told, like, that we had all these very steamy encounters, and I was like, really? Well, I would have loved to have been there!” We guess we'll never really know what went on there!

So there's no exact confirmation that Wilmer and Jennifer dated, but there might've been some sort of fling that went on between the two of them. In a very shocking interview with Howard Stern back in 2006, Wilmer mentioned that he and Jennifer had been sexually involved when Stern had asked to rate her one to 10 in the bedroom. He had said she was an eight — apparently confirming that they had some sort of relationship together.

When their relationship was making headlines again because of Wilmer's risqué claims, Mandy called him to set it all straight. “I was like, ‘Why would you ever talk about that to anybody? And lie about it, first of all?’" she told Howard Stern. After they talked it out, they continued to remain friendly. They're not close, but Mandy did send him a congratulatory comment on his Instagram post showcasing his new daughter where she mentioned that she couldn't wait to meet the newborn.

The actress told Elle that Wilmer's comments were "utterly tacky, not even true," and that they hurt her feelings. And what made it even worse was that, according to Mandy, she had always deeply cared for Wilmer. “I dated him when I was 16 and 17. As she told Howard Stern: “I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it. Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”

They weren't on the best terms after their split, though. Wilmer said some explicit things about his relationship with Mandy during his now-infamous interview with Howard Stern. (Jennifer wasn't the only ex he spilled some tea about.) He told Howard Stern that he took Mandy's virginity, which apparently was a lie. In fact, everything Wilmer had to say about his time with Mandy apparently really hurt her feelings.

From 2000 to 2002, Wilmer and Mandy were an item. Mandy was just 16 years old when she started dating Wilmer. They met when she was 15 at a photoshoot for a teen magazine. She told Howard Stern in a SiriusXM interview that at that age, she had "never French-kissed a boy.” When they became an official couple, she apparently started to really gain strong feelings for him. “He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” admitted Mandy.

Years after they were romantically involved, Lindsay hopped on an interview with Ellen Degeneres where she told the host that her song "Over" was about Wilmer. She confessed that she wrote it just a day after they broke up and she would sing it out loud with him around when they were still living together.

No exact reason was released about why exactly they decided to split, but a rep from Wilmer's team did come out and say that the two were still friends, according to People . And less than two weeks after their breakup, Wilmer was there for Lindsay when she was hospitalized for exhaustion. She first went to him for aid when she was feeling sickly. "He tried to take care of me, and I’m screaming in the bedroom,” she told Jane Magazine .

These two weren't seeing each other for that long, but it did seem like things got serious pretty quickly. At one point, they were even living together ! They started dating when Lindsay was just 18 years old and he was 24. Back then, people were confident they actually became a couple when she was underage, but only confirmed it when she became a legal adult.

But she cleared the air on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen saying: “I mean, I hung out with [Wilmer] first, and I wasn’t interested in him at that point. And we’re great! All is well. By the way, they’re the best,” Ashlee said on the show.

This relationship is confusing because neither have them have ever really set the record straight on people's assumptions that they were together. Fans thought that she had made a jab at Lindsay and Wilmer in her song "Boyfriend" where she sings , "I didn't steal your boyfriend."

Wilmer's longest relationship was with singer Demi Lovato.

Many people thought that Wilmer and Demi were on the road to forever! They were a couple for more than five years — they broke up in 2016 — and really seemed like they were in it for the long haul. He and Demi started dating before she started rehab for "emotional and physical issues" when she was just 18 years old. He was in his 30s then.

He had been supportive of her through her ups and downs, but she mentioned to Cosmopolitan that they had broken up before. "The times we’d broken up, I had already gone to that place of, ‘Yeah, this is what’s happening.’ I didn’t realize it at the time, but I just wanted to sabotage everything around me so that I could sabotage myself.”

People had also told him that he should stop seeing Demi because of the things she was going through. “People told him, ‘You should probably leave. She’s on a spiral, and you’re going to be sucked down with it,'” she says of Wilmer, “But he was like, ‘I’m not leaving. This is somebody I really care about,'” Demi told Cosmo.

When they did call it quits, they both took to Instagram to let the world know by sharing the same statement. It said: “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi."

