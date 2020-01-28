We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CBS

Don't Worry, Wilmer Valderrama Aka Special Agent Nick Torres Is Not Leaving 'NCIS'

Don’t sweat it, Wilmer Valderrama is not leaving NCIS… for now. The actor who plays Special Agent Nick Torres joined the hit CBS show as a series regular during Season 14. 

Fans certainly have become invested in Agent Torres' storyline and romance with Agent Eleanor Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham). And after what happened in last week's episode, fans have every right to be anxious.

In last week's episode, Torres was involved in a hit-and-run.

In Episode 13, "Sounds Off," Torres and Bishop are involved in a serious hit-and-run and we see Torres in really bad shape at the ICU (Bishop was left with just a scratch on her forehead — did Torres save her from impact?). "It's bad," Bishop tells Gibbs in a clip for this week's episode. While Torres may have been fighting for his life, it's still pretty unlikely that NCIS is going to lose Wilmer for good since tonight's episode just ended and Torres survived the hit-and-run. Phewf!