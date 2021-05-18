The Future of Bishop on 'NCIS' Is Hanging by a Thread — Here's What We Know

In the penultimate episode of NCIS Season 18, a new agent is introduced to the team — Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). With similar good looks and flirtatious energy, she seems to have some chemistry with Torres. While we don’t know exactly what was said behind closed elevator doors yet between Bishop and Torres, it’s understood that they both have feelings for each other.

Knight coming into the headquarters and capturing a bit of Torres’ attention is sure to stir up trouble between the not-couple of Bishop and Torres , aka Ellick. Plus, "Knight" taking over "Bishop"? The chess reference probably isn't a coincidence.

Some fans have even speculated that Katrina Law coming into play Agent Knight as a recurring character means that she could be replacing someone else. And her chemistry with Torres has led many to think that Knight will actually replace Bishop.