The Future of Bishop on 'NCIS' Is Hanging by a Thread — Here's What We Know

The Future of Bishop on 'NCIS' Is Hanging by a Thread — Here's What We KnowBy Jamie Lerner
May. 18 2021, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
CBS’s NCIS is one of the longest-running shows on the network and will soon be entering its 19th season. So where does that leave the regular cast? With rumors pretty much confirmed that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may not have as much of a major role in Season 19, fans have started worrying about some other favorite characters, mainly Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham).
Bishop is the former NSA analyst turned NCIS special agent who has chemistry strong enough to build a nuclear bomb with fellow agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). The two of them have the most flirtatious and frustrating will-they-won’t-they, and fans are ready for them to finally profess their love to one another. But some new hints have us worried that Bishop could be leaving NCIS, so is that true?
The rest of the ‘NCIS’ Season 18 synopses worried fans that Bishop could be leaving.
In the penultimate episode of NCIS Season 18, a new agent is introduced to the team — Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). With similar good looks and flirtatious energy, she seems to have some chemistry with Torres. While we don’t know exactly what was said behind closed elevator doors yet between Bishop and Torres, it’s understood that they both have feelings for each other.
Knight coming into the headquarters and capturing a bit of Torres’ attention is sure to stir up trouble between the not-couple of Bishop and Torres, aka Ellick. Plus, "Knight" taking over "Bishop"? The chess reference probably isn't a coincidence.
Some fans have even speculated that Katrina Law coming into play Agent Knight as a recurring character means that she could be replacing someone else. And her chemistry with Torres has led many to think that Knight will actually replace Bishop.
Plus, the synopsis for the Season 18 finale, “Rule 91,” states, “While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak.” So that’s not great news for the future of Bishop in the NCIS team.
This isn’t the first time fans thought Bishop could be leaving ‘NCIS.’
An earlier plotline in Season 17 led many fans to believe that Bishop could be leaving NCIS after the prior season ended. While we know that never happened, it’s clear how much fans love Bishop due to our constant anxiety that she could leave at any moment!
In Season 17, Torres discovered that Odette (Elayn J. Taylor) is ex-CIA and an instructor at a “hardcore ranger school for spies.” Because of this, he urged Bishop to get on her good side, and Odette offered Bishop special training. Could that have set up a plotline that would lead to Bishop eventually moving over to the CIA or spy world at the end of Season 18?
There’s no official word on whether or not Bishop is leaving ‘NCIS.’
Despite all the rumors circulating, we have not heard from the showrunners or from Emily about the future of her character. But that doesn’t mean Bishop isn’t leaving. In an interview with TV Line, Wilmer Valderrama hinted at the future of Torres and Bishop.
While discussing how Torres and Bishop are finally coming to a crossroads, he hinted that they’re going to make a decision about their relationship very soon.
Wilmer also teased that the Season 18 finale is going to be insanely explosive and will pull together many “seeds” from the last two seasons. He said that we’re finally going to get the answers we’ve been asking for, and hopefully, we’ll get the answer to whether or not Bishop is actually leaving NCIS.
Watch new episodes of NCIS Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.