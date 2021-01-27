Will Bishop and Torres Get Together on 'NCIS'? Fans Are Really Shipping Them (SPOILERS)

Though the two are relative newcomers on the popular CBS procedural (after all, it's been on the air since 2003), their chemistry has already rivaled the past will-they-won't-they couples.

Dating a co-worker is a direct violation of Rule No. 12 on NCIS , but fans are hoping that some rules are meant to be broken when it comes to Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) .

Will Bishop and Torres get together on NCIS? Keep reading to find out what insiders from the show have said.

When Season 17 ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things were left up in the air for Torres and Bishop.

In Season 17, Bishop and Torres went on a double date, and the two pretended to be a couple for an undercover mission. Viewers are definitely noticing that the pair could be a power couple, but some are concerned that it's not the appropriate time for them to get together.

Will Bishop and Torres get together on 'NCIS'?

With Season 18 in full swing, there's still not a lot of clarity about whether or not Bishop and Torres will become a couple. The show does have a track record of teasing romances for multiple seasons, as evidenced by Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony (Michael Weatherly), who were known to fans as Tiva.

Plus, Season 18 will be the shortest one in the show's history to date. With 16 episodes instead of its usual 23 to 24, there might not be as much time to really develop their relationship in a way that's satisfying for longtime fans. Viewers aren't the only ones who are waiting to find out if the two will get together — actor Wilmer Valderrama shared that he doesn't know whether the two will stay platonic yet, or if they'll instead forge a different type of relationship.

In September of 2020, the actor spoke with TV Insider about where he hopes the flirtation goes as Season 18 continues. "The exploration of relationships within the characters and all that stuff, it's something that's always a mystery," he said. "I certainly don't think that we will do something the show has seen before, and we're definitely trying to work on doing something different."

Back in April of 2020, while Season 17 was airing, NCIS Executive Producer Frank Cardea told TV Insider that viewers might be in for a long wait with Torres and Bishop.

"They've become very close and very dependent upon each other, and our show has a history of playing with relationships like that," he shared with the outlet. "There's certainly the Tiva relationship for so many years that the audience has seemed to enjoy, and they seem to enjoy this relationship now. We will pursue that. We'll keep looking at that."

Article continues below advertisement

While there isn't clarity about how soon their working relationship might blossom into something more, there are a few things that have been revealed about the trajectory of Season 18.