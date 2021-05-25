Is Emily Wickersham aka Special Agent Emily Bishop Leaving 'NCIS' After Season 18?

Season 18 of the police procedural is set to conclude on May 25, and fans are worried that several cast members may be saying goodbye during the finale episode.

Though NCIS has been on the air for the better part of two decades, the CBS series still manages to deliver suspenseful moments and intense drama on every episode.

While some viewers were ecstatic that Torres and Bishop might become an item, others thought that it might be a sign that one of the two agents will be leaving the show.

After years of hinting at a will-they-won't-they romance between Special Agents Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) , a finale teaser suggested that the two will finally become romantically involved.

Is Emily Wickersham leaving NCIS? Keep reading to find out why fans are worried, and to learn whether the actress has said anything about her future on the drama.

Plus, a new character, Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) was introduced in the May 18 episode, and she might be poised to take Bishop's spot.

The Season 18 finale teaser has fans thinking that Ellie Bishop is leaving 'NCIS.'

With a photographic memory and a penchant for overachieving, Bishop has been an integral member of the NCIS team since she joined as an analyst in Season 11. After Bishop learned that her husband, Jake Malloy (Jamie Bamber), was unfaithful, fans began to root for her to find happiness both professionally and personally.

In Season 15, Bishop and Torres posed as a fake couple while working undercover on a case. Their chemistry was undeniable, and the two agents have flirted with a romance in the years that have followed. Viewers have longed for clarity about whether Torres and Bishop have become a real couple, and they may finally get some answers in the Season 18 finale, "Rule 91."

A teaser for the episode showed the agents embracing, but it also revealed that Bishop would be accused of leaking classified NSA documents. Though her co-workers don't believe that she's capable of sharing these documents, it could be enough to get her kicked off the team (or it could encourage her to take a different job).

If Bishop does leave or get fired, it would leave an open position for new character Jessica Knight. This would explain why the agent was introduced during the May 18 episode. Another scene from the teaser clip pointed at a potential Bishop exit. In it, Bishop has a very interesting phone chat with Gibbs (Mark Harmon). During the call, Bishop asks him what "Rule 91" means. "When you decide to walk away, don't look back," he tells Bishop.

