Lucy Is the Breakout Star of 'NCIS' Season 18 — Whose Dog Is She?

Dave, Mark Harmon's adopted pit bull mix, entered the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In the fall of 2016, Dave violently attacked one of the crew members on the set of NCIS. According to TMZ, the unlucky employee needed 16 stitches as the result of the incident.

A recent episode of NCIS, "Watchdog," starred a well-behaved dog who developed a close bond with Mark straightaway. Could the two dogs be the same? Has Dave ever appeared on NCIS?