According to a Rumor, a Female Special Agent Might Be in Charge of 'NCIS: Hawaii'

The first rumors about a brand new NCIS series started to emerge sometime around February 2021, after Deadline reported that the latest installment of the ever-popular franchise was under development at CBS.

In-depth information about the forthcoming series has been hard to come by — which, in turn, has resulted in a rare upsurge of fan theories concerning the cast, plot, and potential start date of the brand new show. So, what's there to know about NCIS: Ha waii ?

So, when does 'NCIS: Hawaii' start?

Conversations about NCIS: Hawaii began in early 2021, when fans first caught wind of CBS's intention to further expand one of its most-watched franchises. Curiously enough, CBS has kept most details about NCIS: Hawaii firmly under wraps thus far. So, which stars are currently in talks with the studio? Who is the likeliest to lead the team of NCIS: Hawaii? And, most importantly, is there a proposed start date yet?

Unfortunately, there's no information available on the premiere date of the show, which means that avid police procedural drama fans will have to wait for some time before learning more about NCIS: Hawaii.

According to a widespread theory, however, NCIS: Hawaii will likely feature a woman or a woman of color as the lead, which would mark a big step for the whole franchise. Mark Harmon has played Jethro Gibbs for more than a decade in NCIS, while Scott Bakula plays Special Agent in Charge Dwayne Cassius Pride, in NCIS: New Orleans.

The Special Agent in Charge of "NCIS Pearl" currently goes under the moniker of Jane Tennant, per TVLine. The name could change before the brand new series hits the screen, however. Designated Survivor alum Maggie Q, The Scorpion King actress Kelly Hu, and Wayward Pines star Shannyn Sossamon are just some of the A-listers the writers of TV Insider would like to see in NCIS: Hawaii. The official cast members are yet to be announced.

Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack are whispered to become the writers and executive producers of NCIS: Hawaii, according to Variety. Christopher served as a co-executive producer on NCIS between 2013 and 2016. He joined NCIS: New Orleans as an executive producer in 2016. Jan, on the other hand, worked as an executive producer on Black Lightning before joining the team of NCIS: New Orleans in the same capacity in 2019. As for Matt, he earned recognition for his work on SEAL Team.