Pauley Perrette Fell out With Mark Harmon After His Dog Bit an 'NCIS' Crew Member

Following a two-year-long hiatus, Pauley Perrette is finally back at the CBS Studios. The actress left NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service but she's ready to embrace her old workplace and start working on a brand new sitcom, Broke.

She famously left NCIS over a dispute with co-star and one of the executive producers of the show, Mark Harmon. Fans would like to know: what was the drama all about?