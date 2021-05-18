Agent Jessica Knight Is Stirring Things Up on the Final Two Episodes of 'NCIS' Season 18

Agent Jessica Knight Is Stirring Things Up on the Final Two Episodes of 'NCIS' Season 18By Shannon Raphael
May. 18 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Before NCIS officially concludes its eighteenth season on May 25, the agents will meet a Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) member, Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
Agent Knight is introduced to the NCIS team following a deadly explosion, which killed all of the other agents in her REACT section. She will have a key role in the final two episodes of the season, and there's every chance that she could return to the show in the future.
Find out more about her character, and about the actress who plays her below.
Who is the new agent on 'NCIS?'
Though Season 18 of the CBS drama is winding down, a new agent is set to make her debut with the team on the May 18 episode ("Blown Away"). NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight will be integral to the conclusion of the season, and there's a potential for her to return to the show for Season 19.
Many fans are predicting that the character will be asked to take Ellie Bishop's job, as actress Emily Wickersham is rumored to be leaving the series after Season 18.
Agent Knight is introduced to the regular NCIS agents after several of her team members are killed in an explosion. As the only survivor of the tragedy, and as an expert in high-risk situations Agent Knight feels a responsibility to find out who caused the explosion.
She also wants to seek the appropriate revenge, which may put her at odds with the others.
Ahead of her NCIS debut, a few other details were revealed about Agent Knight's personal life. She's the daughter of a single mother, who had to work hard for her achievements. Agent Knight is also a married mom, and her husband takes care of their son full-time.
Though her character is a recent addition to the CBS drama, actress Katrina Law isn't new to the network.
Katrina Law previously starred on 'Hawaii Five-0' and in several Hallmark movies.
Before the 35-year-old secured a role on the veteran procedural series, she starred on several other top TV dramas. In 2010, she appeared as Mira in the Starz series, Spartacus: Blood and Sand. She continued the role on the second season of the show, which was entitled Spartacus: Vengeance.
For seven years, beginning in 2013, Katrina has had a recurring role on The CW series, Arrow. She played villainess Nyssa al Ghul in 20 episodes.
Many NCIS fans may recognize Katrina from her time on other CBS crime solving shows. She played Quinn Liu on the tenth and final season of Hawaii Five-0, and she reprised the character in a 2020 episode of Magnum P.I.
She's also well known for starring in Hallmark movies. Her first film for the network was Snow Bride in 2013, and she went on to star in two holiday movies, 12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) and Christmas with the Darlings (2020).
Outside of her acting career, Katrina is a mom to a daughter named Kinley, who was born in 2018. She has been married to Keith Andreen, a fellow actor, since 2013.
NCIS airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.