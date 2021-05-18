Agent Jessica Knight Is Stirring Things Up on the Final Two Episodes of 'NCIS' Season 18

Before NCIS officially concludes its eighteenth season on May 25, the agents will meet a Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) member, Agent Jessica Knight ( Katrina Law ).

Agent Knight is introduced to the NCIS team following a deadly explosion, which killed all of the other agents in her REACT section. She will have a key role in the final two episodes of the season, and there's every chance that she could return to the show in the future.

Find out more about her character, and about the actress who plays her below.