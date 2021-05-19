It's Possible That the Title of the Season 18 Finale of 'NCIS' Hints [SPOILER] Is Leaving

Part of preparing ourselves for the Season 18 finale of NCIS means Googling everything we can about the episode and absorbing as much information ahead of time. And obsessing, theorizing, and setting up a countdown on our phones, obviously. One major clue as to what the episode is going to be about is in the title of the season finale: "Rule 91." What exactly does it mean?

What is "Rule 91" on 'NCIS'?

"Rule 91" references Leroy Jethro Gibbs' boat, which is named Rule 91. This is something we most recently learned. It also references Gibbs' rules in general, which are all essentially the rules he requires his team to follow. There are 69 in total, but not all of them have been revealed. Since there are only 69 (that we know of), Rule 91 seems to be specifically tied to the Season 18 finale episode, and it could very well be about Mark Harmon's exit from the show, which has been hinted to.

Source: CBS

Above and below are photos of Rule 91 (the boat), which were recently released by CBS. We already know that Gibbs builds sailboats — it's a major hobby of his. Throughout all 18 seasons, Gibbs has built six boats, including this latest one, and each one always has a significant tie to his story. He also tends to name boats after someone close to him (which isn't super unusual for boaters, but still).

Source: CBS

Will Gibbs use this last boat to sail away into the sunset? Mark actually thinks so. Back in 2010, he said, "From the beginning here, I always thought that part of his manner in dealing with his team is to prepare them for a time when he's not here. So, I could see a time certainly in the future where they take the job over and they move on, and Gibbs gets on his boat and sails away." Did he really hint to Gibbs' exit over 10 years ago?

"The Rule 91 it has to be something important, simple and with a strong meaning, that's the only explanation that comes to my mind about why Gibbs is painted that in the boat," an NCIS fan tweeted.

The rule 91 it has to be something important, simple and with a strong meaning, that's the only explanation that comes to my mind about why Gibbs is painted that in the boat — Mel; loves NCIS (@emibiaco_mewood) May 13, 2021

"Why is Gibbs naming the boat Rule 91?? I wanna know what the rule means sooo bad name of the finale and boat name? It has to be some deep and important rule," another tweeted.

why is gibbs naming the boat rule 91?? I wanna know what the rule means sooo bad 😭 name of the finale and boat name? it has to be some deep and important rule pic.twitter.com/eUhcOA7rG4 — sarah (ia) ncis spoilers (@sarahdlibyh) May 13, 2021

The only certain clue we get about the episode is the synopsis which comes from CBS: "While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS." And as far as Bishop goes, Distractify has several thought about whether or not Bishop is making an exit.