Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Welcome Their First-Born

Any '90s baby will recognize Wilmer Valderrama from his breakout role as That '70s Show's beloved weirdo, Fez. After eight unforgettable years on the show, the 41-year-old actor went on to snag roles in several major works, like NCIS, The Cleveland Show, Fast Food Nation, and more.

Wilmer's talent, sense of humor, and museum-worthy jawline are just a few of his charming qualities, and if you're already head-over-heels, you might be wondering just who Wilmer Valderrama is dating.

It turns out that the adorable couple are actually engaged, and just welcomed their first-born daughter on Feb. 15.

Keep reading to learn more about this growing family!