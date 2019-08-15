Jordan Kimball Loves to Remind Everyone He's a Model (but His Portfolio Is Actually Pretty Impressive)

Anyone who is currently watching Season Six of Bachelor in Paradise most likely feels some type of way about the always colorful (and incredibly short-fused) Jordan Kimball, who started out as a contestant on Becca Kuffrin's season of The Bachelorette. And whether that's because of his good looks, his strange affinity for colorful jumpsuits, or if it's simply his short temper, there is seriously no denying that Jordan is — well — a large personality within the tightly knit group.

And despite the fact that Jordan really likes to remind everyone that he's a model, his resume is actually quite impressive. It seems like the Bachelor Nation star's career has really been taking off, and the brands he has represented so far are pretty awesome.

Jordan Kimball is a model for some pretty big brands. According to the Bachelor contestant's Linkedin profile, Jordan has been modeling with famous modeling agency Wilhelmina for the last two years. If you aren't totally familiar with the agency, let me catch you up. It's a New-York-City-based company with offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. According to his Instagram bio, Jordan is currently working out of the Windy City office in Chicago.

What are some of Jordan's past modeling gigs? Jordan's list of modeling gigs spans far and wide. According to PopSugar, he was the cover boy for John Craig's Fall/Winter 2017 catalog a few years back. Last year in 2018, he also modeled for eyeglass brand Quay sunglasses, in addition to Lavish Designs & Events, swimwear company Okaicos, and Shorebrand. Balancing Bachelor Nation life can be tricky, but it seems like he's doing it quite successfully.

Jordan gets paid the big bucks to do what he does. It should come as no surprise that Jordan makes a good amount of cash. I mean, really, how else could he afford those outrageous jumpsuits? According to Bio Wikis, Jordan's annual income amounts to about $97,619 per year, and his net worth totals out to $1 million. Go, Jordan!

It seems like he didn't always plan to be a model. It seems like the Bachelor Nation star wasn't planning on modeling in the beginning. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Jordan went to the College of Central Florida to study accounting. Totally unexpected, right? Maybe that could help Jordan's career down the road, or it'll just come in handy to keep track of his wealth. Either way, it's strange to think that Jordan wasn't always planning on making money from his good looks.