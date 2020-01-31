'Bachelor' No More: The Mayor of 'Paradise' Aka Jordan Kimball Has a New Girlfriend

The self-proclaimed mayor of Paradise returned in Season 6 for another shot at love, but he was soon eliminated after fighting with co-star Christian Estrada over a piñata.

But, Jordan has found love off the show, and we're hoping that things work out for him better this time around.

Who is Jordan Kimball's new girlfriend? Meet Christina Creedon, the woman who has stolen the mayor's heart. We have the details on their relationship and Jordan's new job title.