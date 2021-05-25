Pam Dawber's Arc on 'NCIS' Will Only Last Four Episodes

While actor Mark Harmon has been a star of CBS's NCIS since day one, his wife of 34 years, actress Pam Dawber, is finally making her debut on the show.

Pam has been cast as Marcie Warren, an investigative journalist who is trying to get information out of Gibbs about what happened to the team's lead agent since he was suspended.

Pam's appearance alongside her husband appears to be a long time coming, but will this role create an opportunity for her to become a series regular?