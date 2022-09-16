Quoth the Raven, "Nevermore" for Parker in 'NCIS' — Who Is Behind the Mysterious Raven?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of NCIS on CBS.

Poor Agent Parker (Gary Cole) has his work cut out for him in the Season 20 opener of NCIS. He's on the lamb, running from the law with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) and whoever the mysterious Raven is, all while being framed for the murder of his former partner at the FBI, Frank Ressler (Jene Bush).