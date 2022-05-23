Is Alden Parker's Ex-Wife Showing up to Make Some Good Trouble on 'NCIS'?

Speaking of domesticity, a year later Teri starred in Domestic Disturbance opposite Vince Vaughn and John Travolta. This particular film had far less comedy and way more thrills. If you're interested in a terrifying Vince Vaughn (a la Clay Pigeons) then this is the motion picture for you. in the film, Teri is married to Vince Vaughn but is still involved with her ex-husband (Travolta) for the sake of their son, who eventually realizes all is not well with Vaughn. Watch if you're into terrifying step-parents.