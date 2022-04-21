Although The Fosters became one of Freeform’s most sustainable shows, the network’s executives weren’t sure Good Trouble’s concept would be as successful. Joanna said in her Variety interview that the team wasn’t supportive of the spinoff at first. However, when The Fosters got officially canceled, the network picked up Good Trouble on one condition.

“[They] wanted the audience to know, ‘Hey, there’s more story coming, we’re not done,'” Joanna said while explaining The Fosters’ series finale.