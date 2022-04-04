Isabella Has Been Talking About Moving Away — Is Priscilla Quintana Leaving 'Good Trouble'?

There’s a lot left to explore with Isabella's character, so it wouldn’t make sense for Priscilla to part ways with the show just yet. After all, she's still carrying Gael's baby, and there might also be love in the air between her and Dennis. And if a relationship between Isabella and Dennis forms, it'll probably cause a lot of tension for both Gael and Davia.

