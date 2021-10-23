Ellie Has a Demonic Journey in Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ (SPOILERS)

And after the Locke family arrives in Matheson, Ellie snoops around Keyhouse Manor — and the basement in particular. Only later do we learn that she’s looking for the Crown of Shadows, which she finds and whisks it away to her house.

Eventually, Ellie comes clean to Tyler and Kinsey, telling them that Dodge forced Ellie to give her the Crown of Shadows, else Dodge would kill Ellie’s son, Rufus (Coby Bird).